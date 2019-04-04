NRF warns on U.S.-Mexico border closing

The National Retail Federation says in a letter sent to members of the Trump Administration that there is no way to close the U.S-Mexico border without inflicting "serious damage" to the U.S. economy.

"Closing the border for any length of time would result in significant supply chain disruptions for U.S. retailers," warns the NRF.

"These disruptions would reverberate throughout the supply chain, impacting everyone from truckers to warehouse workers whose jobs depend on the two-way trade with Mexico."

