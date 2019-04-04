Jones Energy to file for bankruptcy

Jones Energy (OTC:JONE -22.6% ) will file for bankruptcy with a creditor-supported plan to convert its $1B of debt to equity.

About 84% of both first-lien and unsecured notes agreed to convert their holdings.

Some holders have agreed to provide ~$20M of term loan exit financing and any loans drawn under the Exit Facility will be non-amortizing.

The restructuring support agreement also provides flexibility to obtain alternative exit financing during the chapter 11 process through the Effective Date, of up to $150M

The company plans to file for Chapter 11 in the Southern District of Texas on or before April 15.

Jones Energy will request a hearing to approve the adequacy of the Disclosure Statement and confirm the Plan on May 6, 2019.