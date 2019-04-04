Novartis sues Amgen over Aimovig

Novartis (NVS -0.9%) has filed a lawsuit in a Manhattan court against Amgen (AMGN -0.4%), accusing its collaboration partner of trying to back out of their Aimovig (erenumab-aooe) deal in order to keep the profits for itself.
The FDA approved the migraine med almost a year ago.
Update: In a statement to SA, an Amgen spokesperson stated that Novartis breached their agreement when its Sandoz unit contracted with Alder BioPharmaceuticals (ALDR -4.4%) to manufacture a competing product and provide other services to support an Alder marketing application in the U.S. Amgen asked Novartis to cure the breach, but it refused to do so, then entered into another contract with Alder that strengthened its commitment to make the competing product. Amgen seeks to terminate the collaboration agreement and receive unspecified damages. Until the litigation is resolved, the agreement remains in place.
