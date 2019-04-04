Wynn CEO under fire at MA hearing

Wynn Resorts (WYNN +1.5% ) CEO Matt Maddox was grilled yesterday and today at a Massachusetts Gaming Commission hearing.

The most striking questions were on the casino company's surveillance on employees thought to be with "Team Elaine" after the exit of Steve Wynn.

Maddux claimed he didn't have any knowledge of the surveillance efforts, even though Wynn security members confirmed it.

Not helping Maddox's day, The Boston Globe has a headline indicating that he needs to resign in order for Wynn to keep its Boston casino plans alive.