Boeing +3% as it does 'what the Street expects' to fix 737 MAX problems

Boeing (BA +2.7% ) is a key driver in today's Dow outperformance following reports of a successful test of the software fix for the 737 MAX plane, which included CEO Dennis Muilenburg flying in the cockpit with pilots as the test was conducted.

Despite the torrent of negative news, Teresa Rivas of Barron's says the worst may be over for Boeing because the company is "doing what the Street expects to fix the situation, and swiftly," as the software patch appears to be working and on schedule.

Meanwhile, Ethiopian investigators are urging Boeing to review its flight control technology and say Ethiopian Airlines pilots had carried out proper procedures, in the first public findings on the 737 MAX crash that killed 157 people.

"The crew performed all the procedures repeatedly provided by the manufacturer but was not able to control the aircraft," Ethiopian Transport Minister Dagmawit Moges told a news conference.