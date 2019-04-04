More on Secoo's Q4 results

Secoo (SECO -0.1% ) reported Q4 revenue growth of 27% Y/Y to RMB 1.79B, driven by the strong growth in marketing campaigns during the period.

GMV reached RMB3.08B an increase of 58.5% Y/Y.

Total number of orders 945.2k (+72% Y/Y); and Number of active customers were 406k (+79.9% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin improved by 320 bps to 18.7%; and operating margin improved by 300 bps to 3.8%.

Adj. operating margin improved by 50 bps to 4.2%.

Company had cash, time deposits, and restricted cash of RMB1.2B, as of December 31, 2018.

From 4Q18 to date, Secoo continued direct collaboration efforts, adding over 100 brands, including sought-after international fashion and fashion brands such as Michael Kors, Ports, Marni, Trussardi, Rene Caovilla, Moose Knuckles, Jason Wu, MSGM, Paul & Joe and Jenny Packham.

1Q19 Guidance: Revenue in the range of RMB9.7B to RMB10.7B, representing an increase of ~21% to 33%.

Previously: Secoo misses by $0.06, misses on revenue (April 4)