U.S.-China talks progress, but Trump-Xi summit reports differ

U.S.-China trade negotiations are "moving along nicely," President Donald Trump says via Twitter and are heading toward "the end game," according to a U.S. Chamber of Commerce executive.

However, reports differ on when a trade summit between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will be announced.

The Wall Street Journal says Trump is expected to name a date this afternoon. Reuters reports that the White House isn't expected to announce a date today.

Trump is expected to meet with China's top trade negotiator this afternoon at about 4:40 PM ET.

Previously: Futures stall as trade talks continue (April 4)

ETFs: YINN, YANG, GXC, CYB, FXP, PGJ, CN, TDF, CNY, CHN, CXSE