Jazz, Alexion and Lundbeck to pay $122.6M to settle kickback allegations

The U.S. Department of Justice has reached agreement with Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ +1.3% ), Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN -0.2% ) and Lundbeck, LLC to resolve allegations that they illegally paid Medicare or Civilian Health and Medical Program copays for their own products through supposedly independent foundations, prohibited under the Anti-Kickback Statute.

JAZZ's alleged misbehavior related to narcolepsy med Xyrem, Alexion's to PNH and aHUS med Soliris and Lundbeck's to Huntington's chorea med Xenazine.

DOJ Assistant AG Jody Hunt says, "Pharmaceutical companies undercut a key safeguard against rising drug costs when they create assistance funds to serve as conduits for the companies to subsidize the copays of their own drugs. These enforcement actions make clear that the government will hold accountable drug companies that directly or indirectly pay illegal kickbacks.”

The three firms have agreed to pay a total of $122.6M to settle the matter.