Americas Silver +8% on financing from Sandstorm Gold

Americas Silver rises (USAS +7.5% ) as it receives $42.5M financing package from Sandstorm Gold (SAND -0.2% )

Financing includes $25M gold stream & royalty on the Relief Canyon Project, as well as a $10M convertible debenture, and $7.5M equity subscription

Relief Canyon development cost is estimated to be ~$28M-$30M, with additional $8M in working capital.

Americas Silver expects Relief Canyon to pour gold by end of 2019 or early 2020, with average annual production of 91,000 ounces of gold at an all-in-sustaining cost of $801/ounce.

Sandstorm will receive 32,022 ounces of gold over 5.5 years, followed by a 4.0% precious metals stream thereafter.

$10M convertible debenture bears annual interest rate of 6% with term of 4 years, and convertible at $2.14.

Under equity financing Sandstorm will purchase ~4.9M Americas Silver shares at C$2.09/share.