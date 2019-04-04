PE firms eyeing Perrigo pharma business

Private equity shops Apollo Global Management and CVC Capital Partners are apparently bidding for Perrigo's (PRGO +2.6%) generic pharmaceuticals unit according to informed sources who add that the business could fetch more than $2.5B.
The news seems to have stoked an uptick in buying in other generics players.
Selected tickers: Akorn (AKRX +0.9%); ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP +1.3%); Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH +1.9%); Coherus BioSciences (CHRS +0.7%); Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL +1.3%); Mallinckrodt (MNK +2.1%); Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA +1.7%); Lannett Company (LCI +0.4%); Mylan (MYL +1.5%); Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS +0.2%); Endo International (ENDP +0.1%)
