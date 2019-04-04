Stocks mix it up at midday

U.S. stock markets fluctuate as the Nasdaq falls, the Dow rises, and the S&P wavers to flat in midday trading in New York.

The spotlight remains on U.S.-China trade talks, where it seems progress is being made, but there are conflicting reports on whether the White House will announce this afternoon a date for the Trump-Xi summit.

The Nasdaq slips 0.3% , the Dow rises 0.5% , and the S&P is basically flat.

Communications services ( +0.6% ), industrials ( +0.5% ) and energy ( +0.5% ) outperform the broader markets, while information technology ( -0.7% ), utilities ( -0.7% ), and real estate lag ( -0.7% ).

Crude oil rises 0.3% to $62.63 per barrel.

10-year Treasury yield falls 1 basis point to 2.509%.