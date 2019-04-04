Stocks mix it up at midday

U.S. stock markets fluctuate as the Nasdaq falls, the Dow rises, and the S&P wavers to flat in midday trading in New York.
The spotlight remains on U.S.-China trade talks, where it seems progress is being made, but there are conflicting reports on whether the White House will announce this afternoon a date for the Trump-Xi summit.
The Nasdaq slips 0.3%, the Dow rises 0.5%, and the S&P is basically flat.
Communications services (+0.6%), industrials (+0.5%) and energy (+0.5%) outperform the broader markets, while information technology (-0.7%), utilities (-0.7%), and real estate lag (-0.7%).
Crude oil rises 0.3% to $62.63 per barrel.
10-year Treasury yield falls 1 basis point to 2.509%.
Dollar Index rises 0.2% to 97.32.
