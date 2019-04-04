Greenbrier Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Greenbrier (NYSE:GBX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, April 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (-78.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $649.42M (+3.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, gbx has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.