Asanko Gold announces Q1 2019 production results

Asanko Gold (AKG -0.1% ) announces gold production for Q1 of 60,425 ounces with gold sales of 53,421 ounces at an average realized price of $1,311/ounce, generating gold sales revenue of $69M for the JV.

The processing plant milled 1.22Mt at a gold grade of 1.6 g/t during the quarter with metallurgical recovery averaging 93%.

3.84Mt of waste and 0.80Mt of ore at a gold grade of 1.4 g/t were mined from the Nkran pit whereas, Esaase pit delivered 0.39Mt of ore at a gold grade of 1.3 g/t with 0.78Mt of waste mined.

Also continued strong safety performance with no lost time injuries during the quarter.

The Company held $8.7M in unaudited cash, and is scheduled to receive $20M in cash related to the JV transaction.