Caterpillar reiterated with Sell rating at UBS as boost from China can’t last

Caterpillar (CAT +0.6% ) is maintained with a Sell rating and $125 price target at UBS, as analyst Steven Fisher says the company may see softening replacement demand in 2020 after acceleration in 2019.

After Fisher’s recent visit to China, the analyst had a positive impression about the company’s infrastructure and construction spending that leaves him upbeat about CAT’s sales in the region in 2019, but he warns the good times can’t last.

Fisher estimates China accounted for more than half of CAT’s Asia-Pacific construction industries sales last year, so he thinks a slowdown in China's economy will weigh on the stock.

Deutsche Bank yesterday downgraded CAT shares, anticipating a "synchronized slowdown" in the global economy.