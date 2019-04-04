Amazon preps generic move, pharmacies drop - report

Cleveland Research analyst Rob Eich says Amazon (AMZN -0.5%) could make a "more meaningful move" into U.S. pharmacies in the next six to 12 months, focusing on Prime members wanting to pay cash for generic medications.
The analyst says Amazon is looking at tele- and self-service pharmacies, utilizing its own lockers, and "fringe markets" like discount drug cards and correctional facilities.
Retail pharmacies and drug distributors that could move on the note: Rite Aid (RAD -1.1%), Walgreens Boots (WBA -1.2%), Cardinal Health (CAH -0.9%), McKesson (MCK -0.9%), Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO -0.7%).
