Moody's expects margin improvement from Lowe's

Moody's weighs in on Lowe's (LOW +0.3% ) after the company announced it would institute a 3-year $25B shareholder return target from 2019 through 2021 and lifted its financial leverage target to 2.75X vs. 2.25X.

The ratings agency thinks Lowe's benefits from its considerable scale with revenues of about $71B, market positioning in home improvement retail and solid liquidity.

"We also expect that the US housing market will remain favorable, and drive growth in the home improvement market. However, Lowe's operating margin is still below its pre-recession peak, and given higher operating costs and greater investment to support strategic initiatives, a material improvement in margins is not expected for several years."

"The stable outlook reflects our view that Lowe's will begin to realize the benefits of its strategic initiatives to fix its operational challenges over a reasonable time frame that will result in higher margins in the next several years."

A Stable outlook on Lowe's is maintained by Moody's.