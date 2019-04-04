First Cobalt says battery grade cobalt produced at Ontario refinery

First Cobalt (OTCQX:FTSSF -6% ) gives back some of yesterday's 38% gain that followed news that the company had produced its first battery grade cobalt sulfate at its Ontario refinery.

"With no cobalt sulfate production in North America today, First Cobalt stands to become the first such producer for the American electric vehicle market," President and CEO Trent Mell said.

First Cobalt says the refinery - the only permitted primary cobalt refinery in North America - could be recommissioned in 18-24 months and has the potential to produce up to 2K mt/year of cobalt.