Boeing says software fix will always allow override of anti-stall system
Apr. 04, 2019
- Boeing (BA +2.4%) says a new software fix for its anti-stall system will give pilots the authority to always override the system if activated by faulty sensor data.
- In a company statement, BA says its update "adds additional layers of protection and will prevent erroneous data from causing MCAS activation. Flight crews will always have the ability to override MCAS and manually control the airplane."
- The anti-stall system activated in the Ethiopian Airlines crash last month and also during last October's Lion Air crash in Indonesia, Boeing said in the statement that follows the release of preliminary findings from Ethiopia.