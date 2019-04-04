JPMorgan makes case for Charter-Altice USA merger

JPMorgan still believes in the potential of an eventual merger of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) with Altice USA (ATUS -1% ), despite a cool-down in tie-up talk.

Such a combination has not only the traditional scale benefits but desirable geographic adjacencies in the New York tri-state area, and Charter chief Tom Rutledge once ran the Optimum footprint that now makes up Altice USA's major network, Philip Cusick and team write.

A base case (combining the two and following a traditional Charter playbook) implies synergies of about $600M, some half coming from programming scale. That's based on a $30 bid for ATUS (a 30% premium to Wednesday's close). But a more aggressive case -- putting Altice-style cost-cutting to work -- could drive synergies to around $2.7B, they say.

Both stocks are on J.P. Morgan's analyst focus list; Cusick has a target of $435 on Charter (implying 26% upside) and $28 on ATUS (22% upside).

The possibility of a combination of the two was floated two years ago after Altice (OTCPK:ATCEY, now Altice Europe) was thwarted in its bid for Time Warner Cable by Charter, and Altice considered opening wide to try to digest Charter as a whole.