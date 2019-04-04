Indian rupee feels the impact of RBI rate cut

The Indian rupee falls 0.8% against the U.S. dollar after the central bank of the world's fastest-growing major economy cuts its benchmark interest rate for second time this year.

iShares MSCI India (NYSE:INDA) Index slips 0.9% .

The Reserve Bank of India reduced its policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.00% and retained its neutral policy stance; in February the central bank trimmed the rate to 6.25% from 6.5%.

RBI noted slowing global growth in addition to lower estimates for India's 2018-19 real GDP growth of 7.0%, revised down from its first advance estimate of 7.2%.

Economists expect at least one more cut, possibly as soon as June.

