Goldcorp shareholders OK Newmont takeover deal

Goldcorp (GG +1.1% ) says its shareholders easily voted in favor of the miner's planned merger with Newmont Mining (NEM +1.2% ), bringing the biggest-ever corporate takeover in the gold sector closer to fruition.

The new company, to be called Newmont Goldcorp, will overtake current market leader Barrick Gold in annual production, targeting 6M-7M oz. of gold output annually over the next 10 years vs. Barrick’s forecast of 5.1M-5.6M oz. for 2019.

The deal will be voted on by NEM shareholders next Thursday; if approved, the deal is expected to close by June.