Credit Suisse cautious on Archer Daniels Midland ahead of earnings

Credit Suisse lowers its 2019 EPS estimates on Archer Daniels Midland (ADM +1.2% ) of $3.23 vs. $3.50 consensus to take into account weather-related issues and weaker Wilmar results in Asia

CS earnings read on ADM: "Soy crush margins are tracking better than we feared but are still below year ago levels. Management continues to believe it can generate year-over-year earnings growth because of is multiple growth opportunities and cost savings initiatives. However, with the year now off to a slow start and soy crush margins still weak, we are staying below last year’s $3.50 EPS result."

Archer Daniels Midland is expected to report Q4 earnings on April 30.