Snap +2% on launch of new content, game platform

Snap (SNAP +2% ) has moved higher in afternoon action after announcing a spate of new content initiatives, including its gaming platform.

At its Partner Summit they company announced Snap Games, a real-time multiplayer platform with original games (Bitmoji Party) as well as third-party offerings from Game Closure, PikPok, Spry Fox, Zeptolab and Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Players will be able to jump into games directly from Snapchat, and the offering will include monetization opportunities for Snap and its partners, including a launch with its recently unveiled non-skippable six-second video ads.

As expected, it announced a new slate of original shows for its Discover page, including serialized scripted dramas and comedies, character-driven docuseries, unscripted social commentary and other genres.

The company also is enhancing augmented reality and camera search, and "App Stories" that let Snapchatters create custom Stories for third-party apps directly from Snap's app.