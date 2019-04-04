Snap +2% on launch of new content, game platform

Snap (SNAP +2%) has moved higher in afternoon action after announcing a spate of new content initiatives, including its gaming platform.
At its Partner Summit they company announced Snap Games, a real-time multiplayer platform with original games (Bitmoji Party) as well as third-party offerings from Game Closure, PikPok, Spry Fox, Zeptolab and Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA).
Players will be able to jump into games directly from Snapchat, and the offering will include monetization opportunities for Snap and its partners, including a launch with its recently unveiled non-skippable six-second video ads.
As expected, it announced a new slate of original shows for its Discover page, including serialized scripted dramas and comedies, character-driven docuseries, unscripted social commentary and other genres.
The company also is enhancing augmented reality and camera search, and "App Stories" that let Snapchatters create custom Stories for third-party apps directly from Snap's app.
Now read: Snap Inc.: Finally Looking Better »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox