Fortuna reports updated first year gold doré production

Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM +6.2% ) pushes higher after estimating gold doré production at its Lindero mine in Argentina during the first year of commercial production will come in at 145K-160K oz.

FSM says Lindero's mine plan has been optimized so the operation will benefit from mining the higher grade mineralization outcropping that was identified through the infill drilling completed in 2018.

FSM also reports combined proven and probable mineral reserves of 84.2M mt containing 1.7M oz. of gold, representing a decrease of 5% in mt and 2% in contained gold ounces.