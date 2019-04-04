ECB wants Deutsche Bank to raise new funds for merger: Reuters

The European Central Bank will ask Deutsche Bank to raise more capital before it approves a merger with rival German bank Commerzbank, Reuters reports, citing a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

Deutsche would be required to have an as-of-yet unspecified amount as buffer to deal with any setbacks that might occur when combining the two banks if they do agree to merge, the official said.

Though the size of the buffer remains unclear, it's expected to run into billions of euros, Reuters says.

If the two rivals do reach an agreement, the German government would become a shareholder in the combined entity because it holds a 15% stake in Commerzbank as a result of a financial crisis-era bailout.

On March 17, the banks confirmed that they were in talks and a preliminary decision on whether they want to proceed with a merger is expected soon.

Previously: Deutsche Bank denies talks on capital raise (March 28)