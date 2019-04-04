USA Compression started at Buy at Stifel as 'attractive and secure'

USA Compression Partners (USAC +0.5% ) edges higher after Stifel initiates coverage with a Buy recommendation and an $18 price target while Falcon Minerals (FLMN -0.5% ) is lower after the firm starts with a Hold rating.

Stifel analyst Selman Akyol notes USAC is one of the largest third-party providers of compression following its recent acquisition of CDM from Energy Transfer, and views USAC's ~13% yield as "attractive and secure, given management's desire to uphold current distribution levels."

Stifel also starts FLMN with a Hold rating and $10 target, viewing FLMN as an "interesting opportunity" but with risk associated with its concentrated footprint and uncertainty around production growth resumption.