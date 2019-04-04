Intel's 5G modem still coming in 2020

Intel (INTC +0.6% ) tells VentureBeat it's still planning to supply its XMM 8160 5G modem to 2020 devices, hitting back at yesterday's UBS note suggesting Apple won't launch a 5G iPhone next year because it won't have a compatible processing chip.

Qualcomm, Samsung, and Huawei have modems in the early 5G devices. Apple threw Qualcomm out of its supply chain in favor of Intel due to ongoing legal battles.

Last year, Intel bumped its XMM 8060 5G modem to accelerate the release of the second-gen modem to meet customer demands better.

The 8160 modems should be finished later this year.