Northland: NeoPhotonics set for rebound amid U.S-China optimism

NeoPhotonics (NPTN +1% ) is ready for a rebound amid growing optimism for U.S-China trade talks, Northland says in a new update.

The optical equipment maker is the firm's "primary focus" when it comes to improved sentiment in the talks, analyst Tim Savageaux writes, and the stock has trailed peers. With a large market in China, opticals are heavily exposed to the trade talks -- NeoPhotonics got 58.1% of last year's revenue from China -- and NeoPhotonics' coherent laser/component product has "continued strategic attractiveness." (h/t Bloomberg)

He's reaffirmed an Outperform and $11 price target, implying 71% upside.