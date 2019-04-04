Colorado oil and gas names up sharply as late amendment pleases industry

Shares of oil and gas firms with a Colorado presence show surprising gains despite yesterday's state senate passage of sweeping changes to oil and gas laws that now awaits the governor's signature: XOG +13.3% , PDCE +4% , BCEI +3.3% , SRCI +7.3% , HPR +6.6% , APC +1% , NBL -0.5% .

While the energy industry remains firmly opposed, some members appear pleased with some amendments added to the bill in recent days, such as one that says new local regulations must be "necessary and reasonable" as opposed to the prior definition of simply "reasonable."

"We feel like that adds a degree of certainty for our industry," says the president of the Colorado Oil and Gas Association, hoping the amendment will make it more difficult for local governments to declare outright bans on drilling or fracking.

Industry advocates also are pursuing a ballot initiative that would effectively void the new legislation if passed; supporters must acquire the signatures of 124,632 registered voters by Aug. 5 to get the initiative on the ballot.