Microsoft investigating harassment claims

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is investigating sexual harassment claims after the senior leadership team noticed an email chain between female employees sharing stories of harassment and discrimination.

Allegations include sexist comments, being told to sit on a coworker's lap in front of the HR leader, and a worker in a technical role having to book conference rooms, take notes, and make dinner reservations.

A Microsoft spokesperson verified to Quartz that Kathleen Hogan, head of HR, replied to the thread.

Hogan told the thread she had raised the issue with senior management and would personally look into claims initially ignored by HR.