Appaloosa undeterred with effort to split Chairman/CEO roles at Allergan

In a return salvo to Allergan's (AGN +2.6% ) proxy statement filed two days ago urging shareholders to vote against its proposal to split the Chairman and CEO roles currently held by Brent Saunders, activist investor Appaloosa LP has filed a supplemental presentation (re)emphasizing the many failures of Mr. Saunders.

Appaloosa cites his overly generous compensation package, including excessive stock options/grants, that fail to reflect the stock's underperformance over the past several years and the (in its opinion) lack of a clear growth-generating strategy that will right the ship.

The company's 2019 shareholders meeting is scheduled for May 1 in Dublin, Ireland.