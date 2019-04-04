Cleveland Fed's Mester talks rate hikes, cyber-security

It's possible that the Fed might be finished with interest rate hikes, but it also may not be, according to Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester.

"If the economy performs along the lines I think is the most likely case—with growth picking back up to, or slightly above, trend, labor markets remaining strong, and inflation staying near 2%—the fed funds rate may need to move a bit higher than current levels," she said at a bankers' meeting in Ohio.

She also stressed the importance for banks to be vigilant about cybersecurity threats. "As much as individual firms are investing in cybersecurity--and it is a lot--as a nation and globally, we are likely underinvesting," she said.

Among the most effective tools to combat and prepare for cyber-attacks are collaboration and stress-testing, she said.

"Collaboration between the regulators, government, financial institutions, and other private-sector firms is a crucial ingredient for improving our cybersecurity."

Just as stress testing measures the resilience of the financial system to credit and liquidity risks, it can also be used to "assess how prepared individual firms and the overall system are to respond to and recover from a systemic cyber event such as the shutdown of a major clearing or settlement bank," she said. For example, she notes that the Bank of England is applying stress-testing techniques to banks' readiness to deal with a cyber-attack.

