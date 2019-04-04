Renewable Energy started at Overweight by Piper Jaffray

Renewable Energy Group (REGI +2.6% ) is initiated with an Overweight rating and $35 price target at Piper Jaffray, which thinks recent downward pressure on the stock could provide an attractive entry point for investors.

Piper analyst Blake Fernandez sees a favorable fundamental backdrop for companies producing alternative fuels, including biodiesel, with consumers and investors "pushing harder than ever" for environmental conservation and governments becoming more active in encouraging the use of green fuels through regulation.

REGI is the largest U.S. producer of biodiesel, "which places it in a prime position to capitalize on this backdrop," Fernandez writes.