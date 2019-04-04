Judge punts on Musk vs. SEC ruling

It was an anti-climatic end today in a Manhattan courtroom where Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk was facing off again with the SEC over his tweeting, and facing contempt of court charges.

"My call to action is for everyone to take a deep breath, put your reasonableness pants on and work this out," Judge Nathan told both parties in telling them to come back in two weeks with a resolution.

In the end, the judge didn't rule on the contempt charge.

Source: Courtroom reporter Adam Klasfeld