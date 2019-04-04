Supreme Court of Canada rejects $9.5B Ecuadorian claim against Chevron

Chevron (CVX +0.7% ) says the Supreme Court of Canada rejected a request to review a decision of the Court of Appeal for Ontario that a $9.5B judgment handed down in Ecuador against the company cannot be enforced.

The Ontario court decision, which is now final, dismissed all claims against Chevron Canada, ruling that it is a separate entity from Chevron Corp. and that its shares and assets cannot be seized by those seeking to enforce the Ecuadorian judgment, which already had been found by U.S. courts and an international tribunal in The Hague to have been obtained through fraud, bribery and corruption.

Residents of Ecuador's Lago Agrio region have been trying to force CVX to pay for water and soil contamination caused long ago by Texaco, which CVX acquired in 2001.