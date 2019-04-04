Trump poised to nominate Cain for Fed

President Trump plans to nominate former GOP presidential hopeful Herman Cain for a spot on the Federal Reserve Board, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with his thinking.

Though Cain's name had surfaced earlier for the Fed board, talks seem to be more serious this time. Axios reported earlier today that Cain was still being considered.

Cain has had Fed experience. He served on the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City board starting in 1992 and was its chairman during 1995-1996.

He was also CEO of Godfather's Pizza from 1986 to 1996, then headed the National Restaurant Association.

Cain's presidential campaign ended in 2011 after accusations of sexual harassment surfaced.

In January he formed a super PAC called America Fighting Back, whose mission it is to neutralize negative media coverage of Trump.

