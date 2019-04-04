Teekay Offshore Partners secures ~$400M long-term debt facility

International midstream services provider, Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) secures a new $414M long-term debt facility, which will be used to finance four LNG-fueled Suezmax DP2 shuttle tanker newbuildings.

Upon delivery in 2019 and 2020, two of the vessels will commence operations in Agreement with Equinor, and the remaining two vessels will join TOO's contract of affreightment shuttle tanker portfolio in the North Sea.

The new facility is funded and guaranteed by both Canadian & Norwegian export credit agencies, as well as commercial banks and bears interest at LIBOR + 225 basis points.