Duluth Holdings -14% after profit dud

Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) sinks after Q4 EPS falls below even the lowest estimate turned in analysts.

The retailer's profit view for FY20 was even starker as it guided for revenue of $645M to $655M vs. $675M consensus and EPS of $0.74 to $0.80 vs. $1.01 consensus.

Gross margin during Q4 came in at 52.4% of sales vs. 54.0% consensus.

CEO outlook: "Looking ahead to 2019, we will continue to expand and refine our omnichannel model with the addition of 15 stores and more holistic efforts to engage customers across channels. We will optimize the investments that we made this year by refining processes at our distribution center, the functionality of the order management systems and ecommerce platform, and our inventory planning system to improve productivity and results."

Shares of Duluth are down 14.22% in AH action.

Previously: Duluth Holdings misses by $0.11, misses on revenue (April 4)