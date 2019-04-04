Dow, S&P push higher while Nasdaq lags

Stocks closed mostly higher, with the Dow rallying 166 points and the S&P 500 posting its first six-day winning streak since February 2018, on continued hopes that the U.S. and China will reach a trade truce.

"The trade deal is really two deals. First, you have the numbers, the tariffs and all that; that's the easy fix," says Matt Lloyd, chief investment strategist at Advisors Asset Management. "Intellectual property on the other side, that's not going to be fixed right away. That's going to take a few years, in my opinion."

The Dow was boosted by Boeing, which rose 3% on reports of a successful test of the software fix for the 737 MAX plane, which could be implemented in the coming weeks.

Materials (+1.0%), energy (+0.9%) and consumer discretionary (+0.7%) sectors led the S&P sector standings, while information technology (-0.4%), utilities (-0.4%) and real estate (-0.3%) lagged.

U.S. Treasury prices finished mixed ahead of tomorrow's release of the March employment report, as the two-year yield added 2 bps to 2.34% but the 10-year yield shed a basis point to 2.51%.

U.S. May crude oil fell 0.3% to $62.24/bbl while Brent crude touched $70.03, its highest level since Nov. 12, before settling $0.09 higher at $69.40/bbl.