Exantas prices $687.2M CLO

Exantas Capital's (NYSE: XAN ) newly formed subsidiary will issue $585.8M of non-recourse floating-rate notes at a weighted average cost of LIBOR + 132 basis points.

$49M of class D notes issued at a coupon of LIBOR +270 bps.

$42.9M of class C notes issued at a coupon of LIBOR +205 bps; and

$33.5M of class B notes issued at a coupon of LIBOR +170 bps;

$70.4M of class A-S notes issued at a coupon of LIBOR +150 bps;

$390M of class A notes issued at a coupon of LIBOR + 100 bps;

Offered notes are collateralized by floating rate commercial real estate mortgage loans originated by the company with aggregate principal balance of $687.2M.

Exantas will retain class E and class F subordinated notes and preferred shares in the transaction, which is expected to close on or about April 17, 2019.

Company intends to buy $10.0M of the class D notes when the transaction closes.

