Franklin Covey jumps ~7% in post market after Q2 earnings beat

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) moves +7.1% in post market session, as Q2 results came in above expectations.

Q2 sales of ~50M, +8% Y/Y and 10% in constant currency, with growth in both the Enterprise and Education Divisions; All Access Pass and related sales is up 33%

Enterprise Division sales expands 8% to $39.3M due to increased direct office revenues, and growth in its government services revenues.

Education Division revenues also increase 8% to $9.7M.

Gross margin is up marginally by 10bps to 70.2%; reports lower operating loss of $3.6M as compared to $5.1M last year, and adj. EBITDA improves to $1M, compared with a loss of $0.7M in last year.

The Company reaffirms its previously announced FY19 adjusted EBITDA guidance of ~$18M-$22M.

