Evolving Systems -1.6% after releasing delayed earnings results

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) is 1.6% lower after posting its Q4 earnings, which had been delayed from earlier this week at the last minute due to a tax accounting question.

Revenues for the quarter fell by nearly 25%, with a tough comp against the prior-year total that was boosted by one-time licenses and open project work.

Gross profit margin ticked up to 67.6% from 67.3%.

Operating loss was $17.6M, and net loss was $16M; excluding a goodwill impairment loss, it would have seen operating income of $0.2M vs. a year-ago $0.9M.

Similarly, net income excluding the impairment would have been $1.8M vs. a year-ago loss of $0.3M.

EBITDA came to $0.6M, down from last year's $1.6M.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release