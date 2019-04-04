HomeStreet inks sale pacts, sees charges

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) agrees to sell its 50 offices related to its home loan center-based single family mortgage origination business to Homebridge Financial Services.

Purchase price is net book value of the acquired assets plus a premium, as well as the assumption of certain home loan center and fulfillment office lease obligations.

HomeStreet may be entitled to an additional $1M payment if the business sold realizes a certain level of loan originations.

The bank also sold mortgage servicing rights related to single-family mortgage loans with UPB of ~$9.9B to New Residential Mortgage (NYSE:NRZ) and rights related to single-family mortgage loans with aggregate UPB of ~$4.4B to PennyMac Loan Services (NYSE:PFSI).

As a result of these transactions, HomeStreet expects to record total charges of ~$19.5M-$24.2M.

Board approves stock buyback program for up to $75M of shares of common stock.

