Viacom +1.7% as RBC upgrades on smoother deal path

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) is up 1.7% after hours after an upgrade to Outperform at RBC Capital Markets.

The firm notes the DirecTV negotiations came out less contentious than expected -- the two companies came to a carriage deal after weekend negotiations at the end of their contract -- and that paves the way towards talking about a merger with CBS.

There's upside of more than 30% implied in such a merger, but "deal or no deal, we believe Viacom is in a better spot and kudos to management," writes analyst Steven Cahall.

He's raised his price target to $36 from $31, implying 23% upside.