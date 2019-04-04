FirstEnergy -4% after judge rejects reorganization plan

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) shares plunged just before the close after a bankruptcy judge rejected a $4B restructuring plan that would have lifted its FirstEnergy Solutions subsidiary out of Chapter 11.

The judge called the exit plan "patently unconfirmable," siding with federal and state regulators who accused FE of abusing bankruptcy law to try to extricate itself from its money-losing power facilities.

FirstEnergy Solutions filed for bankruptcy last year as its FirstEnergy parent agreed to contribute $1B to pay back creditors and forgive $2.1B in claims against the unit, while FE would receive immunity from future legal claims over FES, including the costs of cleaning up and decommissioning several coal and nuclear plants.