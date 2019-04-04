Boot Barn +4.5% on move into SmallCap 600

Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) is up 4.5% after hours on word that it's moving into the S&P SmallCap 600 index.

It will replace PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB), which is moving up to the MidCap 400 itself. There PSB will replace Rowan Cos. (NYSE:RDC), which is set to be acquired by Ensco.

Elsewhere, Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) is heading into the SmallCap 600 to replace Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC), which is moving up to the MidCap 400 to replace Arris (NASDAQ:ARRS). CommScope's deal to acquire Arris closed today.

The index moves are effective prior to the open of trading next Thursday, April 11.