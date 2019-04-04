Fannie, Freddie gain after FHFA head confirmed

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) close up 5.1% and Freddie Mac closed up 4.0% after Mark Calabria was confirmed as director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

Heights Capital Market's Ed Groshans sees the Treasury Department's housing reform plan, called "THoR", released in May, June, or July.

He also ses Calabria starting to work with Treasury to amend the Preferred Share Purchase Agreement, which would end the Net Worth Sweep to Treasury, and sees ending the sweep likely in Q3.

Next, he sees investors reviewing THoR to figure out how much capital is required in order to negotiate structuring a capital raise.

Groshans sees potential capital raise in H1 2020.

