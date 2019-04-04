Meredith to amend annual filing amid material weakness

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) says it will file an amendment to its 2018 10-K form and intervening quarterly forms after it discovered a material weakness in internal control over financial reporting.

Shares are 1.3% lower after hours.

The company says that in connection with an inspection by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, its auditor KPMG found previously unidentified deficiencies in control over reporting as of June 30, 2018.

Those were tied to controls over processes to establish fair value of assets and liabilities in an opening balance sheet for Time Inc., which it had acquired on Jan. 13, 2018.

The financial statements continue to present fairly the financial position of the company, it says.