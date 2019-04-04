Analysts remain bullish on Teck Resources after investor day

BofA Merrill Lynch and MKM Partners maintain Buy ratings for Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) following the company's investor day in Toronto, where Teck updated its base metal expansion plans but did not discuss when it might further return cash to shareholders.

Teck suggested that any decision to pay out a special dividend would need a board review and a finalized joint venture agreement with Sumitomo, BAML analyst Timna Tanners says, adding that the lack of a capital allocation roadmap disappointed some investors.

Tanners also sees a temporary spike in met coal capital costs, which Teck justified on the basis of facilitating production during periods of high prices.

Teck is "in an enviable position," with oil sands production on line and copper expanded, MKM's Daniel Scott says, viewing its coking coal assets as "FCF generating machines over the intermediate to long term."

The company is planning for 30-55 mt/year of needed restarts and new projects by 2024 to keep pace with the demand growth, which Scott says should keep markets tight for the foreseeable future.