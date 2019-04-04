Marathon Petroleum to invest $1.2B in Galveston Bay refinery

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) says it will spend $1.2B upgrading its Galveston Bay refinery - now the second biggest in the U.S. - in the next three years as part of its program to integrate and modernize its Texas refineries.
Overall, MPC plans to spend ~$1.5B on its STAR program, including $1.2B of investments during 2019-22, that aims to expand crude processing capacity and allow for more production of ultra-low sulfur diesel, distillates and gas oil.
Once complete, the project will add 40K bbl/day of crude capacity to the refinery and generate an estimated $525M in earnings each year, according to an investor presentation.
By increasing its ability to produce lighter products, the Galveston Bay refinery upgrades will give MPC a further boost in preparation for the shipping industry's switch to low sulfur marine fuels to comply with new pollution rules set by the International Maritime Organization.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox