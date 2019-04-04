Marathon Petroleum to invest $1.2B in Galveston Bay refinery

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) says it will spend $1.2B upgrading its Galveston Bay refinery - now the second biggest in the U.S. - in the next three years as part of its program to integrate and modernize its Texas refineries.

Overall, MPC plans to spend ~$1.5B on its STAR program, including $1.2B of investments during 2019-22, that aims to expand crude processing capacity and allow for more production of ultra-low sulfur diesel, distillates and gas oil.

Once complete, the project will add 40K bbl/day of crude capacity to the refinery and generate an estimated $525M in earnings each year, according to an investor presentation.

By increasing its ability to produce lighter products, the Galveston Bay refinery upgrades will give MPC a further boost in preparation for the shipping industry's switch to low sulfur marine fuels to comply with new pollution rules set by the International Maritime Organization.